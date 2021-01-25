Cabinet secretaries to provide COVID-19 update

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Secretary-Designate of the New Mexico Department of Health Dr. Tracie Collins and Secretary of the New Mexico Human Services Department Dr. David Scrase will host a remote news conference at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 25 to provide a COVID-19 update. KRQE News 13 will stream the news conference live on this page.

The New York Times recently ranked New Mexico third among the states in the percentage of people who’ve had both COVID-19 vaccinations. According to the Times and USA Today, New Mexico is the sixth-best in the country in the percentage of people with at least one shot.

This comes as the Department of Health is working to make the COVID-19 vaccination process easier on the elderly and other New Mexicans who are in need of additional support. A Department of Health spokesperson says the department is working to simplify the process and soon you’ll be able to indicate on the vaccine registration portal if you have a mobility challenge.

Additionally, the Department of Health stated they are working with community centers statewide to offer assistance to those without internet or who need help with registration.