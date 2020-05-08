Caballo Lake is back open

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Caballo Lake is ready to welcome visitors again.

Its 24-hour bait and tackle center machine with live minnows, Canadian night crawlers, and select fishing tackle. It’s located near the main entrance.

The Gila National Forest is also ready to reopen bathrooms and provide trash service at Lake Roberts and Quemado Lake. They ask that you bring your own hand sanitizer.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss