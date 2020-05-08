Caballo Lake is back open

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Caballo Lake is ready to welcome visitors again.

Its 24-hour bait and tackle center machine with live minnows, Canadian night crawlers, and select fishing tackle. It’s located near the main entrance.

The Gila National Forest is also ready to reopen bathrooms and provide trash service at Lake Roberts and Quemado Lake. They ask that you bring your own hand sanitizer.

