Businesses reopen under new health order amid wintry weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many businesses are reopening Wednesday as the state implements its county-by-county system, using colors to classify different levels of restrictions. But, Wednesday’s early snowfall and wintry weather did complicate some of those reopenings.

Since most counties are classified as red, most restaurants are able to open for outdoor dining only at 25% capacity. They also have to close at 9 p.m. Those restrictions plus the wintry weather had some questioning if it was even worth it to open outdoor dining on Wednesday.

“We did consider waiting until it warmed up by the end of the week but we thought, here we go. We might as well try to get the customers in here and keep Tomasita’s alive,” Dolores Welk-Jack, Manager at Tomasita’s said.

Restaurants like Tomasita’s off I-25 and Cafe Lush in downtown were setting up outdoor dining while the snow was coming down, hoping for the best. Around lunchtime, which is usually a busy time for restaurants, Tomasita’s sat four tables. Welk-Jack said the last two weeks were slower with to-go orders than usual and that anything helps.

“We’re taking it day by day. The weather is a factor but we’re just trying to hang out like every local restaurant here, we’re all hanging on,” Welk-Jack said. She’s thankful for loyal customers who braved cold weather to dine outside. “Thank you. We love you all,” she said.

Customers who were dining outside didn’t want to go on camera but said the cold weather wouldn’t stop them from dining outside. They said it was important to support local businesses that are struggling and the community members who work at them.

Some places like Ex Novo Brewing Company are having a little fun with the snowy weather on opening day, posting a video to social media that shows a man drinking a beer on a snowy patio. The voice in the video says, “For a limited time, you can enjoy a beer with the guarantee of it staying a lovely frosted temperature. Act now, ‘snowplies’ are limited.”

On Wednesday, malls can open with 75 people inside. Though around noon, there was no wait to go inside Coronado Center. Some bigger department stores like Kohl’s had a line of customers waiting to shop about 30 minutes before they opened. Big box stores that have been open saw their usual lines despite the wintry weather. Around noon, the Walmart off Academy had nearly 60 people in line. On Wednesday, 32 of New Mexico’s 33 counties opened with ‘red’ level restrictions.