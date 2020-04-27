Businesses in Grants preparing to re-open with support from the mayor

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Monday, the mayor of Grants is giving permission to small businesses to re-open. This defies the governor’s order, forcing non-essential businesses to close amid the pandemic.

The owner of Papa’s Pawn Shop has been going against the governor’s order for more than a month now and has even been cited. She says her decision to remain open is not because she’s reckless, and Monday will be no different except with the support of the mayor.

Last week, Mayor Martin Hicks announced he would be allowing small businesses to re-open and claims the governor gave the city of Grants no choice but to do this because the state’s health order is hurting the city. This announcement came shortly after 81 businesses in Grants signed a petition calling for re-opening. One of those businesses, Papa’s Pawn Shop, has been open, but with restrictions.

The owner, Diane Rowe, says she’s only allowing two people in at one time, no children, and no one just browsing is allowed inside. Only buying customers are able to be in the store.

Rowe stands by Mayor Hicks and believes businesses should have the choice to stay open if they want, all while following necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. “We weren’t given the chance as a community to show that we can follow the precautions and be responsible. We were just told to close,” says Rowe.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has said she’s very disappointed with Mayor Hicks. She also threatened any business that opens without permission will be getting a cease and desist letter.

The only changes Papa’s Pawn might do tomorrow will be putting out a display in front of their shop. Other than that, they will continue to follow their restrictions. State Police can cite any businesses if they violate the state’s health emergency closure order.

