Businesses brace for next closures; locals react

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Restaurant Association says the latest closure order will be a death blow for some restaurants already hanging by a thread. The Restaurant Association is calling on the governor and lawmakers to push for a new round of relief to keep those restaurants from closing down for good.

“Without the federal relief really restaurants are going to go under, they just don’t have another dime to their names,” said Carol Wight of the New Mexico Restaurant Association.

“We’re extremely worried about it. There’s been a lack of foot traffic because all of the offices are closed… and it’s really not a destination point down here so, we’re kind of stuck here and we’re not really known for takeout either,” said Steve Vatoseo, owner of Lindy’s Diner.

Vatoseo says his restaurant has taken a big hit since the start of the pandemic back in March and while he’s worried about the impacts this temporary closure will have, he says he understands why it’s necessary. While local businesses have been bracing for the possibility of another closure, the reality is still tough to accept.

Meanwhile, Maria Lamar of Defined Fitness said, “The health of our community is really more fragile than ever and in need of fitness.”

“Especially to shut down salons and barbershops, we are trained in sanitation,” said Tiara Garcia, of Tiara’s Hair Salon.

People are already flocking to stores worried these new waves of cases around the country will lead to more shortages. Photos sent to KRQE News 13 show empty toilet paper shelves at the Target on Wyoming and Montgomery. Restaurants like Lindy’s will find out in two weeks if they can allow dining on the premises.