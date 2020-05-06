Businesses anxious, eager for mid-May reopening

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The goal is to open more businesses on May 15 but the governor says that will depend on how New Mexicans act in public and what the data shows. That uncertainty has business owners in limbo. Albuquerque business owners said they’re both eager and anxious to open their doors again.

“I’m excited, but I’m also concerned and I have a little trepidation about it because I’m not really sure,” said Susan Ricker, owner of Off-Broadway in Nob Hill. “The 15th is when everything should open up, I’m waiting to get an official word on that. I don’t feel we’ve gotten that yet.”

Ricker’s vintage clothing and costume shop, Off-Broadway in Nob Hill has been there for 35 years. When the pandemic hit, she was forced to close up shop.

Ricker had to lay off employees for a few weeks but she’s since received a small business loan and is ready to get back to work. Her shop will be part of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s ‘phase one’ plan for reopening, aiming for mid-May.

Ricker said she heard the governor warn the public on Tuesday that if people don’t continue social distancing and wearing masks, case numbers could go up, potentially delaying reopening plans.

“I’m willing to do whatever the governor says. I think we all have to do that because it is bigger than us,” said Ricker. “Albuquerque is a hub. Everything comes through here and we all have to do it together.”

Like everyone else, Ricker’s had to re-think how she’ll operate her business. Normally, people can fill her small shop, browse items for hours and try on clothes.

Ricker said she’s ready to launch a curbside service and allow customers to browse online first. A lot of the bonus for keeping people safe she said, will be on business owners.

“We have to set the rules for who comes in our business, or how they come into our business,” said Ricker. “And I think that we are all – small business owners are really smart people, we can figure this out and we will do it properly.”

Other business owners said even if they are allowed to reopen by May 15, they may not be ready. Some employers said they’re still trying to get protective equipment to make sure employees have what they need.

The state’s medical advisory team is finalizing guidelines for office workers, retail, food and manufacturing facilities.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources