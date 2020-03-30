Businesses and non-profits turn to online crowd sourcing for help in pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many businesses and non-profits are struggling to make ends meet amid the COVID-19 pandemic and are turning to online crowd-sourcing for help.

“We have a four-court facility with no bodies in it, so…it’s sad,” said Patty Ader, director of Albuquerque Rebels Volleyball Club.

“No tournaments, no practices, nothing. So, we’re uh, we still got to pay rent, we still got to pay coaches, things like that, so it’s really put us in a tough spot,” said Jordan Russell, indoor director of New Mexico Premier Volleyball.

Both youth volleyball organizations, which are non-profits, are turning to online crowd-sourcing for help paying coaches and for facilities they rent. Both also have videos online helping share their cause.

New Mexico Premier Volleyball is fundraising on GoFundMe while ARVC is asking for donations on its website. It’s already raised about $8,000.

“It makes you take a step back and with all the bad things that are happening in the world, there’s a lot of good. We always come together when we have tragedies in our community,” said Ader.

Andrew Ortiz, the husband of the owner of Amerasia-SuomoSushi, also has a GoFundMe. The downtown Albuquerque business has been operating for over 40 years and said it’s struggling greatly during the pandemic.

Ortiz said he’s applied for grants but also started a GoFundMe to reach customers. “It gets the word out faster to many people,” he said. “And let customers know that we appreciate them and that we’re struggling in this pandemic.”

A quick search of “COVID New Mexico” on GoFundMe shows hundreds of results. From spas to yoga studios, businesses all over the state are asking for help online. There are at least a dozen restaurants fundraising on the site as well.

According to GoFundMe, globally, there were over 35,000 fundraising campaigns for COVID-19 related needs last week. In response to the pandemic, GoFundMe has a new Small Business Relief Initiative where people can donate to small businesses, and those businesses also become eligible for a grant.