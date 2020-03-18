Business owner sees outpouring of support amid event cancellation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The coronavirus is impacting almost every business. One Albuquerque business owner was supposed to be a vendor at a popular Texas event and is now overwhelmed by support after that event was canceled.

HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have been putting on Spring at the Silos in Waco, Texas for the last four years. This year, concerns over the coronavirus canceled that event.

“You put so much investment of time and energy and the labor for your teams… that it’s just devastating. And so I think all of us were just kind of in shock, of like oh, okay, what do we do now,” Kyla Harper.

Kyla Harper owns ‘Tumble’, a jewelry and lifestyle goods brand. She says she’s been to all of the Gaines’ events, over the last few years.

She and her team had traveled to Waco and were already set up for the annual Spring at the Silos event last weekend to sell her goods.

In the past, she says these events have brought in significant income. After the event was canceled, Harper started a sale on her website, and Joanna Gaines took to her social media accounts creating a virtual market, sharing all the vendors’ accounts including Harper’s and that trend continued to spread by her fellow local small businesses.

“The amount of orders that came in was shocking even to me, it blew me away for sure, and really restored a lot of hope for me and made me that much more inspired and also encouraged my community to rally around each other,” Harper said.

She does not have a physical store, she does most of her business online. Although her sale is over, she’s offering free shipping on orders over $50.

