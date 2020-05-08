Business owner opens pop-up drive through coffee shop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In order to keep his business going, and to continue paying employees, a local business owner came up with an ingenious plan. He opened up a pop-up coffee shop, and it’s seen incredible success and support.

It’s right in the heart of the Los Griegos neighborhood in the North Valley. The owner Josh Lang says opening up during such a trying time, was a big risk but he says it was worth it.

“To be completely honest, it was really kind of a scary move for us and we felt like gosh, this is a 50, 50 chance if this is gonna work,” said Josh Lang.

People can drive up to the La Luze Coffee Hub drive through, order safely from their cars and then pick up at an open window. Lang says his other business is usually at festivals in California during April and May.

Since those were all canceled, he needed to find a way to keep his Albuquerque business running and used one of their event set up’s to created the drive-thru. They are in the process of opening a permanent physical location in the building right behind the drive-thru. Lang says luckily the risk they took, proved successful.

“We opened March 28 and we’ve just been floored by the support of this neighborhood, and now Albuquerque. It seems like the word’s been spreading and we just feel really lucky,” he said.

He said they use coffee beans from many other local coffee shops. Their pop-up was quickly okay-ed by the city, and the Health Department.

Lang says they were planning to open their physical coffee shop by October but because of COVID-19, things have been pushed back. They plan on keeping the drive-thru open until then.

