Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club honors UNMH healthcare workers

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club revved up their engines Friday to honor healthcare workers at the University of New Mexico Hospital. They pulled right up to the circle in front of the Barbara and Bill Richardson Pavilion honking and waving to let the front line workers know they are thinking about them.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss