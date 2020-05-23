Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club honors UNMH healthcare workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Restaurants and bars are counting down the days until they can have customers inside again. KRQE put out a poll to see how the public feels about dining-in again.

The poll got thousands of responses and shows people are pretty divided on when restaurants should be allowed to have customers inside and when they'd feel comfortable enough to go. "We would feel comfortable going in a restaurant. We feel like they'd take proper precautions in sanitizing the area," Kurt Sorensen, in Albuquerque, said.