Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club honors UNMH healthcare workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club revved up their engines Friday to honor healthcare workers at the University of New Mexico Hospital. They pulled right up to the circle in front of the Barbara and Bill Richardson Pavilion honking and waving to let the front line workers know they are thinking about them.
