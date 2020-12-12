Bueno Foods partners with state to offer COVID-19 testing to employees, community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A major South Valley employer is offering COVID-19 testing for its workers and the surrounding community. Bueno Foods has partnered with the state to offer free mouth swabs to its 350 employees, their families and people living in the South Valley.

Mobile testing vans will be stationed from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Bueno Foods facility located at 2001 4th St SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102. “We are a family business with deep roots in this community,” said Gene Baca, senior vice president of Bueno Foods in a news release. “Our employees and their families live in some of the most impacted communities in the state. This is just one more way we can help our employees, their families and the southwestern Albuquerque community stay healthy.”

Employees of Bueno Foods, their families and community members can register online at https://curative.com by typing in ZIP code “87102” and selecting the “Bueno Foods” site. People will also be able to register at the test site.

