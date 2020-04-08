Buckman Road Recycling & Transfer station suspends service to public, non-essential businesses

EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 25: A days worth of rubbish festers in a heap after being collected from the city centre, May 25, 2007 of Edinburgh, Scotland. Three cages of litter are being put on display so that public can observe the scale of the amount of litter churned out by the city each day. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Solid Waste Management Agency announced Wednesday, April 8 that the Buckman Road Recycling & Transfer Station (BuRRT) will be suspending all services to the general public and non-essential businesses and reduce operating hours. All of this goes into effect on April 11.

Also starting on Saturday, April 11 the Buckman Road Recycling Transfer Station will be closed on weekends. The operating hours will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The reduced hours will remain in effect until further notice.

The Buckman Road Recycling & Transfer Station will only be open to essential businesses which include waste haulers, and commercial account holders. According to the news release, waste haulers include, but are not limited to, City of Santa Fe, Santa Fe County, Waste Management, Santa Fe Waste, Capital Scrap, MCT Waste, Ibarras Trash Services, and Road Runner Waste.

Essential businesses that do not have a commercial account will be on a case by case basis. Any non-essential services that are necessary to maintain the safety and sanitation of residences or essential businesses will also be determined by a case-by-case basis.

Non-essential services related items that will not be accepted at BuRRT include:

Any trash that is not residential kitchen trash

Rubbish from cleanups and remodeling projects

Recyclable materials at the drop-off center

Green waste

Tires

Household hazardous waste such as paint, oil and chemicals

E-waste, including computers and televisions

The Santa Fe Solid Waste Management Agency is asking that customers who are sick do not use the facility.

Businesses that need clarity on essential services can send in can send inquiries to covid.exemption@state.nm.us. For more information on BuRRT, please call 424-1850 or visit the agency’s website at https://www.sfswma.org .