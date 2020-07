EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – Two boys are helping Edgewood Police officers prevent the soreness on their ears that comes from wearing a mask.

Ten-year-old Tucker and his brother Kamden dropped off homemade ear savers to the Edgewood Police Department. They have loops where the straps of the masks goes, so it doesn’t put any strain on the ears.

To say thank you, Edgewood police gave the boys a shout out on Facebook.