Brighter Future Fund awards money to NM food banks

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Oil and Gas Association’s Brighter Future Fund awarded $50,000 to eight new mexico non-profit organizations Thursday.

The money is in support of efforts to reduce hunger and strengthen food security. The NMOGA prioritized awards for food banks stressed with increasing demand for services and depleted inventories due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s important for all of us to step up and do our part during these difficult and challenging times. For most New Mexicans, that simply means staying home and staying safe, but it also means making the most of our available resources to support those in need,” said Ryan Fynn, Executive Director of the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association.

The awards are the second installment of a $200,000 commitment this year to invest in efforts to expand STEM education, increase economic opportunity, and reduce hunger in communities across New Mexico.

The food banks receiving rewards are:

Casa de Pereginos – $5,000 for Doña Ana County.

The Food Depot – $10,000 for Colfax, Harding, Los Alamos, Mora, Rio Arriba, San MIguel, Santa Fe, Taos, and Union Counties.

Grants Milan Rotary Foundation – $10,000 for Cibola County.

Northwest New Mexico Seniors – $5,000 for San Juan County.

Rio Grande Food Project – $5,000 for Bernalillo County.

Silver Horizons New Mexico – $5,000 for Bernalillo County.

St. Felix Pantry – $5,000 for Sandoval County.

The Salvation Army of Hobbs – $5,000 for Lea County.

More information regarding the awardees, guidelines, and application process is available on the NMOGA website.

