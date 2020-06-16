Breweries welcome customers inside

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Beer lovers lined up Monday evening to once again support local breweries.

“Gosh we have a bunch of places we wanted to support and I guess it’s been harder to support a brewery,” said customer Andrew Zilavy.

It was a big weekend for local brewhouses after the governor gave the green light for outdoor seating only. Then Monday breweries were allowed to welcome customers inside at 50% capacity with social distancing measures. At some spots like La Cumbre’s westside location customers waited up to 30 minutes Monday night to get inside.