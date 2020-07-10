Breweries prepared for new restrictions amid Governor’s new health order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Breweries across Albuquerque will say they’ve been through a lot the last few months, and are pretty much prepared for anything at this point.

“We’re always hopeful for the best news possible but we’ve always been in full support of every decision that the Governor has made, so we’re prepared, we’re prepared either way,” said Barbie Gonzalez the President and COO of Marble.

For breweries like Marble and Rio Bravo Brewing downtown, they’d been bracing for whatever changes were going to come their way. Both had heard there’s the potential for restrictions to be imposed on their business.

They say they’ve been taking every precaution possible, wearing masks, gloves, doing temperature checks and distancing their seating. In preparation for the governor’s announcement, they had come up with scenarios like indoor seating closing down, or just having to-go orders.

“We have our beer garden, which when we can fit full capacity we can fit two-fifty back there so we definitely took out a lot of the tables, we went out there with the measuring tape, made sure all of them were 10 feet apart. And, we can handle it, we’re prepared but we would prefer to not have to do that,” said Lindsey Baker with Rio Bravo Brewing.

At Marble, Gonzalez said they had a highly effective to-go model that they can easily use again if needed.

“The best thing about Marble Brewing is our ability to adapt and evolve to every situation, downtown we’re really lucky because we have so much outdoor seating. And you know we’re able to add more outdoor seating if we need to. So we’re ready, we’re ready to change and make this work for everyone,” Gonzalez said.

Breweries say the dedicated customers have allowed them to survive while they were closed down and only able to do to-go orders.