Breweries hanging on despite dropping sales, low staff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the governor shutting down liquor stores statewide, people are flocking to already packed grocery stores for alcohol. Local breweries are asking people not to forget about them.

The New Mexico Brewers Guild said there are close to 100 breweries across the state who say they need their communities’ help to make sure they are around on the other side of this pandemic.

It is a typically busy season for breweries. “We would already be starting to prep for event season, both big festivals and having taprooms filled with people for patio weather,” Canteen Brewhouse general manager Jamie Schwebach said.

However, things are looking bleak this year. “It is a different atmosphere,” Schwebach said. “A lot of people just comment that it is sad.”

Schwebach said sales are down nearly 90% and only seven of nearly 50 employees remain. “Some days are slower,” Schwebach said. “This is uncharted territory.”

To keep money coming in, breweries are doing to-go orders on alcohol and food, offering discounts and some are even selling hand sanitizer. “By coming to a taproom, you are supporting a local business who is also employing local people,” Schwebach said.

Leah Black with the New Mexico Brewers Guild said statewide, breweries employ more than 4,000 people, and most have laid off 100 percent of their staff. “It has been really severe and devastating,” Black said.

She said to support local, people may consider buying directly from breweries rather than getting alcohol from grocery stores. “It is always great when you buy local no matter what,” Black said. “If you can buy from the brewery, the person that makes it will get more of the profit.”

“There is no one here right now, so you can come into a taproom to get your six-pack and you have plenty of space,” Schwebach said. She said she hopes to see her taproom bustling again soon. “If we all help each other, we are going to continue to get through this in all aspects,” she said.

The breweries said there is a fear that the governor will extend her order to shut them down too but they said they are thankful that they are still able to operate for now. Breweries add that you can also support them by buying their merchandise or a gift card.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources