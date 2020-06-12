Breweries back open for patio service at half capacity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday is a good day for beer lovers. After months of only being able to do curb-side pick up, breweries are able to open for patio service, at half capacity.

A line started forming outside some breweries in town, showing people’s excitement that breweries are back in business. “I feel really happy about it. I’m glad we’re back,” Mario Zubia, a brewery customer on Friday, said. “I feel really happy to come out and say cheers!”

“It feels great,” Tanya Skinner, another Friday brewery customer, said. “I mean I think we’re blessed to live where we do with the amazing weather and I feel comfortable being out on a patio and just enjoying the fresh air.”

Barbie Gonzalez is the President Chief Operations Officer at Marble Brewery. She said there were tears of joy when she found out they would be able to open again.

“We really hope that the way we feel about bringing everyone back in, is the way the community feels about coming back…which is like, we can’t wait to see you! We’re so excited,” she said. But she does want customers to know, going to a brewery amid a pandemic will look different.

“This isn’t the Marble, prior COVID, you know? We have a lot of rules and a lot of policies in place but we’re doing that so that eventually, we can go back to how things were pre-COVID,” she said. Under the state’s amended public health order, breweries must follow the same COVID-19 safety practices as restaurants, which include spaced out tables and no bar seating.

Marble is also now having staff seat guests and guests are no longer allowed to move around table to table. It is also using digital menus.

Breweries will be allowed to open for indoor seating at half capacity on Monday, June 15, 2020. Bars are still closed until further notice.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources