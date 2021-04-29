Breaking down the data behind New Mexico’s unemployment crisis

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As some businesses are now struggling to hire back workers, KRQE News 13 is taking a deeper look into the unemployment crisis New Mexico’s experienced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Gabrielle Burkhart discussed the background of her recent investigation in the KRQE News 13 Digital Studio with Chris McKee.

Watch the above video for an extended discussion between Chris, Gabrielle and KRQE News 13 Data Reporter Curtis Segarra about the story. Some of the topics discussed include how New Mexico has weathered job loss during the pandemic, which month New Mexico saw its peak of unemployment, a breakdown of some of the visual elements used in the story, and what recovery may look like in the coming weeks and years.

Since recording this segment, New Mexico state officials have announced upcoming changes to the red to turquoise reopening criteria. Those changes may soon allow for indoor recreational facilities to reopen in many counties across the state in the coming weeks. By the end of June, the state says it will lift the color-coded reopening system if the state reaches a 60% vaccination rate among people 16 years and older.