BPL Plasma seeks donations from COVID-19-recovered patients for testing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A plasma collection group is putting a call out for donors in order to help find a treatment for COVID-19.

BPL Plasma just launched a new program asking people who are at least two weeks recovered from the coronavirus to donate convalescent plasma. Officials say antibodies in that plasma could potentially be used to create therapeutics to treat the infection.

“There isn’t a specific how, when and why this is going to solve it, how it’s going to find it, etcetera, but we’re going to take that first step to be a part of it, to make history, to figure out what we can do,” BPL Plasma Assistant Center Manager Daniella Disci said.

The method has been used to treat diseases such as tetanus, hepatitis B, and rabies for years, according to officials. BPL Plasma’s parent company, Bio Products Laboratory, recently teamed with the CoVlg-19 Plasma Alliance, a group of plasma companies looking for a treatment.

Donors must be between 18 and 65 years old, and must provide documented evidence of a positive laboratory test for COVID-19 as well as a post-illness COVID-19 swab test that is negative. Officials say donors without that swab must be symptom-free for at least 28 before making a donation.

BPL Plasma will take preliminary temperature checks of anyone entering the building. Additionally, all employees are practicing social distancing, wearing face masks and encouraging donors to wear face masks.

The organization is collecting plasma at two centers in Albuquerque, at 122 Yale Blvd. SE and 701 2nd Street SW, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. You can register on the BPL Plasma website.