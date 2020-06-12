Bowling alleys still in the dark about when they can reopen

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Besides bars, bowling alleys are not allowed to open under the current health order. One bowling alley owner in Roswell is doing what they can to be prepared to hopefully reopen.

“It’s been really hard for us to go forward, I mean we employ about 25 people that have been out of work since March 19,” said Brenda Esquivel, owner of City Center in Roswell. While Governor Grisham has been slowly reopening businesses, bowling alleys are still in the dark as to when they can have customers again. Esquivel says they have not heard anything from the Governor’s office on how they can reopen and under what restrictions, but are coming up with a plan of their own.

“When they are done, they will leave on our ball returns, we will disinfect them. We will put them back into a room and when the next customer comes in we will hand them out,” said Esquivel.

But that may not be possible if the Governor restricts bowling alleys from sharing shoes or bowling balls. This may only allow bowling alleys to open to league play.

“Oh, wow. We won’t be able to operate open bowling. It will just be league bowlers without being able to rent out shoes and bowling balls, it will devastate their business,” said Esquivel.

She says, if the Governor restricts bowling alleys to reopen without being able to rent out shoes and bowling balls, it will devastate their business. “It’s really tough, will be really tough on the community. It will be really tough on our business if we just have league bowlers we will be in a really tough situation,” said Esquivel.

The bowling alley owners say the biggest problem is not knowing when or even if they will be able to open back up.

