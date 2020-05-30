Botanic Gardens will reopen in phase one

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark will start phase one of reopening next week. On Tuesday, the Botanic Garden will open to BioPark Society members only then will open to the general public a week later, June 9. This will allow staff to get used to new ticketing procedures. Guests are encouraged to reserve their spots online and will have a 30-minute window to arrive for their scheduled visit to the Botanic Garden. Face masks will be required.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome guests back to the Botanic Garden this June,” said Paul Garver, ABQ BioPark guest services manager in a press release. “Visitors will no doubt notice some changes in the way we’re doing things. These modifications are to keep our guests, staff, and animals as safe as possible. We can’t wait to share the wonders of wildlife and nature with all of our friends once again.”

Tingley Beach will also reopen to the public on June 9 for fishing and other activities but the number of guests will be limited. During this initial phase, the zoo and aquarium will remain closed.

