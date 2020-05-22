Bosque seniors participate in drive-thru commencement ceremony

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Graduates at Bosque High School got creative for their commencement ceremony. Fifty-eight seniors participated in a drive-thru graduation on Friday.

Decorated cars were lined up on campus, filled with students and their families. Once they got to the stage, students got out and safely received their diplomas.

Students say it was a day they will never forget. “I’m just super glad to be out here and see some o these people in my class who I might see for the last time, so yeah, I’m just super grateful that I’m able to graduate today,” said Julian Barnard.

School officials say they’ve been honoring seniors the past 10 weeks by dropping off care packages, lawn signs, and other treats to celebrate them.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources