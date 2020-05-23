Bosque School holds drive-thru graduation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s as close to the real-deal that’s possible right now. Bosque School held a special drive-thru graduation for their seniors Friday.

Car after decorated car pulling up, each full of families, cheering for their senior, on what is surely an untraditional graduation day. Each senior got out of their car while wearing a mask, gets to hear their name called, walk up to the stage, take a picture, and grab their diploma. Bosque School is hoping to hold a traditional graduation in August.

