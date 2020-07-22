Bosque Brewing stops accepting tips for staff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bosque Brewing Company is no longer accepting tips for its staff at all of its locations until further notice. In a post on Facebook this week, operating with patios only at 50% capacity, it found employees would be making less than they would on unemployment with the extra $600 a week federal pandemic assistance and they don’t want tips to disqualify an employee from getting that COVID relief money.

The weekly $600 from the federal government is set to end on Saturday. The brewery says it’s closely monitoring any extension of the federal unemployment plan. Instead of tips, they’re accepting donations toward ‘diversity in brewing’ scholarship.