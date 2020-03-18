1  of  2
Breaking News
Gov. Lujan Grisham orders recreational facilities to close; restaurants, bars limited to takeout and delivery Mayor Keller declares local public health emergency due to coronavirus
Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

Book Co-op hoping to connect with community during coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the government continues to implement social distancing in our daily lives, one group is trying to bring people together with books, while still following the new guidelines.

Paul Rhetts is the founder of the New Mexico Book Co-op. He created the group in 2004 for people who enjoy reading and now has more than 1,500 members from New Mexico and Arizona.

Since his group can’t do its monthly get-togethers anymore, he recently started an electronic newsletter to stay connected with his fellow bookworms.

“We’ve got the serious side to our e-newsletter where we’re giving tips and who needs help, but we’re also throwing in a little bit of humor and there,” said Rhetts. 

He said the e-newsletter has created positivity and support amongst this book community and hopes it will allow people to read more and to connect with others at a safe distance until they can meet again. 

“Books are healthy, they are a way of actually bringing people together,” said Rhetts. 

Membership is free and anyone can join.

Related Content

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞