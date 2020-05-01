Bipartisan groups of mayors meet with governor’s office

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A bipartisan group of mayors from across the state started meeting Thursday with members of the governor’s administration to offer their advice on plans to reopen New Mexico’s economy.

16 mayors were invited by the governor to participate in the group, it’s being chaired by Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull and Peter Nieto of Mountainair. Many of the mayors are already working with business owners in their areas to ensure they adopt safe practices when reopening but asked for the state’s help in educating the public.

The governor’s chief of staff says he will take the mayors’ concerns and suggestions to the governor.

