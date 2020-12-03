BioPark Zoo, Tingley Beach reopens Thursday

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Parts of the BioPark are welcoming visitors again. Thursday the zoo and Tingley Beach will reopen following the state’s two-week reset period. The zoo will be open Wednesdays through Sunday with time ticketing requiring purchase ahead of time. The zoo will also have a limit of 150 guests per half hour. Tingley Beach will be open daily from dawn until dusk.

According to a news release, one-way paths will continue in select areas of the zoo and proper use of face coverings are required for all park guests over the age of 2. You can purchase tickets at abqbiopark.holdmyticket.com.

Latest Local News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery