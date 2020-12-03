BioPark Zoo, Tingley Beach reopens Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Parts of the BioPark are welcoming visitors again. Thursday the zoo and Tingley Beach will reopen following the state’s two-week reset period. The zoo will be open Wednesdays through Sunday with time ticketing requiring purchase ahead of time. The zoo will also have a limit of 150 guests per half hour. Tingley Beach will be open daily from dawn until dusk.

According to a news release, one-way paths will continue in select areas of the zoo and proper use of face coverings are required for all park guests over the age of 2. You can purchase tickets at abqbiopark.holdmyticket.com.

Latest Local News