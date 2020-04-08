BioPark seeing major impact to fundraising due to Coronavirus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The coronavirus is having a major impact on fundraising for the Albuquerque BioPark.

The BioPark Society says membership was down 45% in March compared to last year. The 35th Annual Run For the Zoo was canceled. The 10,000 to 12,000 runners and walkers usually bring in around $180,000. Plus, the BioPark brings in around $150,000 through rides on the carousel, pedal boats, animal feedings, and other events that are now no longer happening.

The BioPark Society says nonprofits are predicting four to six months of seeing a major slump. “So, if those numbers are correct, we could be looking at hundreds of thousands of dollars short, in addition to the fact there is no ticketing going on,” says Executive Director of the BioPark Society, Julie Rugg.

If you renew your membership now, your full year of visits to the zoo, aquarium and botanic garden will begin once the BioPark reopens. You can donate on the BioPark’s website.

