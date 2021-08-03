BioPark requiring guests to wear masks indoors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark will require masks in some spaces. Beginning Tuesday, masks are required for all guests while indoors.

That means guests will need to wear a mask in the aquarium. Masks are also required for indoor exhibits like the penguin chill and reptiles and amphibians.

