BioPark requiring guests to wear masks indoors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular social media personality is bringing her passion for food challenges to New Mexico, highlighting some local restaurants. Raina Huang is known to her half a million Youtube subscribers for traveling and completing food challenges. This time, she showed them some challenges in Albuquerque. "I just thought it was a very interesting place and Albuquerque isn't really known for any food challenges," she said.

During her three-day stop in late July, one of her challenges was at the Tikka Spice food truck. "We weren't sure what exactly we were going to do. We just came up with that family challenge for her," said Basit Gauba, owner of Tikka Spice.