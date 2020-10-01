BioPark reopens Penguin Chill, BUGarium, and reptile exhibits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – BioPark visitors are excited to get back to the zoo on Thursday as its most popular exhibit is finally open again. The Penguin Chill, reptile exhibit, and the BUGarium reopened on Thursday, and BioPark officials are working to keep visitors safe.

A limited number of people will be allowed in each exhibit at a time, they’ll have to wear masks, and the spaces will be regularly sanitized. Visitors say it feels good to get out and do something normal for a change.

“It’s important to get outside and be normal for the little ones, and get to see all the animals and say hi to all our friends and be outside in the sun,” said zoo visitor Rayanne Valdivia.

However, in a change of plans, the ABQ BioPark Aquarium will not be reopening on Thursday. On Monday, the city announced the state had approved a reopening plan for indoor spaces.

That originally included the aquarium, but it turns out that’s not allowed under the current health order. “While we’re a little disappointed we didn’t get to reopen today we’re still happy people are going to get to see some of the indoor spaces we can with reptiles, penguins, and bugs,” said Greg Jackson, marketing coordinator for ABQ BioPark.

The Cultural Services Department says the aquarium will be ready to reopen when it gets the go-ahead. The city says the problem came to light during a conversation with the state but would not give any more details. Anyone who already bought tickets will be refunded.

