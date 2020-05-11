BioPark, museums address memberships during pandemic closure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They’re some of the most popular places in town for families, Albuquerque’s BioPark, and the children’s science museum, Explora. The popular family destinations remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and it has membership owners missing the park.

“I was bummed because we pretty much do it twice a week every week,” Jason Swanson, a BioPark membership owner, said. “When Friday would roll around, he would be ready and be like, are we going to go to the zoo tomorrow morning, dad? And I’d say yeah. But now he just misses seeing the animals.”

“We go and see the zoo concerts when they start opening them up and we’re not even sure if or when they’re going to open those up yet,” Richard Atencio, a BioPark membership owner for nearly 20 years, said.

The BioPark plans to extend memberships for the amount of time it’s closed during the pandemic. For memberships bought now, while the park is closed, the year-long deal will begin once the park re-opens. Atencio recently renewed his membership as a little way to help out the place he loves.

“To keep them going no matter what. Because they’re, like all of us, they’re hurting as well. And you know, the animals there aren’t going to take care of themselves if we can’t keep the zookeepers working,” he said. “I know they’re going to open up at some point. But, the main thing was I still want to support the zoo because there’s a lot of people that are working there and we have quite a bit of animals that we have to keep, keep feeding them and everything.”

Similar to the BioPark, Explora is extending memberships for the length of their closure. For every membership bought now, it’s donating a membership to the family of an essential worker.

The Albuquerque Museum didn’t share how it’s addressing memberships amid their closure, but did send this statement:

Albuquerque Museum Foundation is working closely with the Albuquerque Museum as plans continue to evolve. As the museum works towards eventually re-opening — and we all learn what new opportunities and/or restrictions may be involved — the safety and health of our members, staff, and community are our biggest concerns. We have been in direct communication with our membership and will continue to be. We will share with them any updates to their member benefits as we are able. Emily Blaugrund Fox

Executive Director

Albuquerque Museum

The state’s Museum of Natural History also plans to extend memberships for the length of its closure.

People with tickets to sporting events are also waiting to see if they’ll get refunded. New Mexico United said it’s still planning on rescheduling matches but does not know when.

The Isotopes season is also up in the air. The Isotopes said fans can request refunds if they can’t make it to a game in 2020 or they can get credit toward tickets for next season.

