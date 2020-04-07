‘BioPark Connect’ tab offers educational resources for families

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE MEDIA

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is bringing some educational fun to the house. The facility has added a tab to its website called ‘BioPark Connect.’ It’s an interactive educational resource for parents and teachers on the park’s animal and plant species.

It shares how the BioPark interacts with the animals, fun facts and even gives a little craft activity that you can do with your child at home. You can currently learn more about polar bears, river otters, penguins rhinoceros and komodo dragons.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞