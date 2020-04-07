‘BioPark Connect’ tab offers educational resources for families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is bringing some educational fun to the house. The facility has added a tab to its website called ‘BioPark Connect.’ It’s an interactive educational resource for parents and teachers on the park’s animal and plant species.

It shares how the BioPark interacts with the animals, fun facts and even gives a little craft activity that you can do with your child at home. You can currently learn more about polar bears, river otters, penguins rhinoceros and komodo dragons.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources