BioPark animals practice social distancing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While we are all practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it turns out that animals at Albuquerque’s BioPark have new health protocols, too. BioPark animals are experiencing a new normal.

“The other day when I started walking around the zoo, I had a bunch of animals kind of checking me out like wondering what was going on,” BioPark Director Dr. Baird Fleming said. Coronavirus has sent thousands of visitors home.

Now, the animals are learning social distancing themselves. “We actually ask for our keepers to maintain that same social distancing we are having to maintain with each other,” Fleming said.

In a video posted to BioPark’s Twitter page, Fleming said staff is keeping a six-foot distance from mammals whenever possible and wearing masks and gloves. “We are likely going to extend that to use face shield,” Fleming said. This comes after a tiger tested positive for COVID-19 at the Bronx Zoo in New York last Sunday.

The BioPark is now conducting training from a distance and using hand signals. “We are still doing our very important training,” a zookeeper said in a video posted to BioPark’s Facebook page. “We are trying to keep that normal for them and do daily training.” They are also cleaning holding areas with shovels instead of hoses to prevent the spread of germs. “There is a chance that things might splatter and therefore they are going around in these little water droplets,” Fleming said.

The staff is taking advantage of this time where there are no guests in the way to fix up ramps and walkways. The zookeepers and animals are excited for families to join them again. “Even while you are away, we are making sure our animals stay happy and healthy,” a zookeeper said in a video posted to the BioPark’s Facebook page. “We miss you guys here at the BioPark and hope to see you soon.”

The BioPark said right now, they are not testing any animals for COVID-19 and no staff member has tested positive for the virus.

