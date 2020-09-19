Bike to Work Week goes virtual

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller, along with the Department of Municipal Development, and Vision Zero ABQ announced Friday a virtual Bike to Work Week called “¡Bike Thru Burque!”

Originally set for May of 2020, the city’s annual Bike to Work Day was put on hold by coronavirus for the first time in 20 years. The group behind this virtual replacement say it’s geared towards emphasizing the important impact of daily biking on public health and community sustainability.

¡Bike Thru Burque! will go from Sunday, September 20 through Saturday, September 26. People can participate by:

Going to ¡Bike Thru Burque!’s website to check out events, activities, and resources.

to check out events, activities, and resources. Visit the Commit to Ride website.

Take an online survey to help improve bicycling in Albuquerque.

to help improve bicycling in Albuquerque. Order free gear , including 2020 Bike to Work Day t-shirts.

, including 2020 Bike to Work Day t-shirts. Participate in activities including a scavenger hunt and photo contest.

Share your experience on social media using #bikethruburque and #justbikeabq

The City of Albuquerque Department of Municipal Development and Parks and Recreation Department recently published the 2020 Albuquerque Bicycle and Trails map. They’re available as printable or interactive versions.