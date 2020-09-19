Bike to Work Week goes virtual

Bike to Work Day could mean a slimmer waistline, a fatter wallet, and free coffee!

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller, along with the Department of Municipal Development, and Vision Zero ABQ announced Friday a virtual Bike to Work Week called “¡Bike Thru Burque!”

Originally set for May of 2020, the city’s annual Bike to Work Day was put on hold by coronavirus for the first time in 20 years. The group behind this virtual replacement say it’s geared towards emphasizing the important impact of daily biking on public health and community sustainability.

¡Bike Thru Burque! will go from Sunday, September 20 through Saturday, September 26. People can participate by:

The City of Albuquerque Department of Municipal Development and Parks and Recreation Department recently published the 2020 Albuquerque Bicycle and Trails map. They’re available as printable or interactive versions.

