Bike shops stay busy during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’ve looked at the bike section recently in a big box store you’ve probably noticed they’re empty, as people look to get outdoors and families look for things to do together.

Repair shops like the Bike Coop off of Yale in the University District are considered an essential business. They’ve been open longer than other places during the stay-at-home order, fulfilling whatever needs their customers have.

“It’s been steady, a lot of people are riding,” said Ryan Tsosie with Bike Coop. “People still need their bikes fixed so that’s why we’re open.”

He said bike sales have been about the same during this time of year compared to years in the past but because of the governor’s order bike stores can’t open their doors to shoppers, they can only do online and phone orders.

However, Tsosie also said more people are calling in to get their bikes repaired as they use them more or use them for the first time in a long time.

One man who just recently bought a bike during the pandemic said he is not surprised others have done the same.

“One of the main responses that people were having was to buy things,” said Robert Castle. “So part of it is obviously people wanting to ride bikes. I think another part is they feel a little bit nervous, they want to reassure themselves by purchasing something.”

Target in uptown and the Walmart in Los Lunas are pretty much sold out of bikes and bike accessories. Like the Bike Coop, other locally owned bike shops said they’ve been busy during the pandemic. Those locally owned bike shops could reopen to customers this weekend if the governor softens her public health order.

Related Content