Bike-sharing service suspending rentals

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Pace is now suspending all bike rentals.

The bike-sharing service announced today that they are stopping operations amid the COVID-19 spread. They say it is necessary for ensuring the safety of their staff and riders. A date was not shared for the company’s return.

