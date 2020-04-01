Bike repair shops want the option to stay open amid ‘stay-at-home’ order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If auto mechanics are classified as essential workers, then bike repair shops think they should be open too. That’s what an Albuquerque business owner is saying.

The owner of Routes Bicycle Tours and Rentals says a lot of his customers only have bikes, so when they break, they need somewhere to go to get it fixed.

Last week, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a ‘stay-at-home’ order and directed non-essential businesses to close. Among that list, bicycle repair shops.

That meant a closed sign for Routes Bicycle Tours and Rentals in Old Town. The owner, Joshua Arnold, is now asking the governor’s office to reconsider adding bike repair shops to the list of essential businesses.

He claims bicycle repair is just as important as car repairs for people who use bikes to get around. “We just want the option to be able to repair someone’s bike if they’re a commuter, it’s essential, and it breaks down behind locked doors,” says Arnold.

A petition has also been created in hopes of getting the governor’s attention and to change her mind. Arnold has also partnered with organizations like People for Bikes and the League of American Bicyclists.

The governor’s office and Department of Health did not respond to our request for comment. So far, more than 130 people have signed the petition.

