Big spike in COVID-19 cases seen among young people in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to spike, young people are starting to account for a larger percentage.

Dr. David Scrase who’s been helping guide New Mexico through the pandemic says people in their 20s are accounting for more than their fair share of the new cases.

“What you can see is there’s been a significant drop in over 30 which of course adds up to the significant increase in people under 30, but we went from one eighth, you know an 8 to 1 ratio of people over 30 to under 30, and now we’re at a 2 to 1 ratio, so a significant increase in cases in younger people this week,” said Dr. David Scrase.

Dr. Scrase is with the New Mexico Human Services Department and on Wednesday, he spoke about the spike in cases in people ages 20 to 29.

The trend is actually nationwide. The New York Times just reported that among the cities and states with surging cases, the majority of them are in younger people.

In Arizona, they said half the crowds using drive-up testing sites are in between 20 and 44. In Texas, the number of people in their 20’s testing positive skyrocketed. That had the governor there closing bars. In New Mexico, the state released this graph showing people under 30 now make up about 35% of cases.

As people get out more and head back to work. People we spoke to aren’t too surprised about it. “The younger people, they think that they are protected from this virus which probably is true because their immune system is stronger but I think it’s still dangerous because it can affect the old people,” said Tariq Hammoudi.

Others find it a bit alarming. “Now that it’s in younger people a lot more,, that’s a little unnerving but younger people are stronger I guess, so better immune systems to fight it off,” said a young man named Benjamin at a local park.

Of course, they can still spread the virus. Coronavirus has killed five New Mexicans in their twenties. All of them from Mckinley County and at least four of them had underlying health problems.