Biden administration deploying medical team to UNM Hospital next week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting next week, military doctors and nurses will arrive at the University of New Mexico Hospital to help as the hospital struggles with COVID patients. The governor says we need the extra help because she expects to see the numbers of the daily cases be at this level for the next six weeks.

“With a level one trauma, you have got to stabilize the personnel resources there. I mean, we move people from every other part of the state,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said on Thursday.

The governor says New Mexico is among the six states that asked for federal assistance during a Democratic governor’s call with the White House on Wednesday. The Biden administration then deployed medical teams to those states. The teams will help with critical staffing shortages and emergency departments that are overwhelmed. UNMH is operating anywhere from 130% to 150% capacity and is seeing up to six-hour wait times in its emergency room.

New Mexico will get getting 25 medical personnel. The governor said the state could really use 100. The White House says this is the first wave of deployments and other teams will be sent to areas where they’re needed. Military doctors and nurses were sent to San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington last November to deal with their surging hospitalizations. Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said last week that some of that team has already left.

The federal government also sent mobile testing and vaccine labs that are traveling to remote parts of the state.