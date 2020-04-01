Live Now
‘Better Call Saul’ stars send messages to New Mexicans

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE MEDIA

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes shared a special message from actor Bob Odenkirk, who plays Jimmy McGill, also known as Saul Goodman.

Another star of ‘Better Call Saul’ is sharing his message of hope this week during this difficult time. Jonathan Banks, who plays Mike Ehrmantraut, is encouraging us to stay strong. Banks says he’s locked down in L.A. and can’t wait to get back to New Mexico.

Actress, Rhea Seehorn, who plays Kim Wexler, had a message for Albuquerque. Seehorn goes on to say how much she loves shooting the show in Albuquerque and is looking forward to going to an Isotopes game soon.

