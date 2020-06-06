BernCo to offer virtual summer programs beginning June 8

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Department announced Friday new summer program offerings to be available online.

As part of the Recreating Recreation to Virtual Involvement for the Healthier and Safer Community Experience campaign, parks and rec will be offering Esports, karate, basketball drills, horsemanship, youth grab-n-go arts & crafts kits distributed to the first 100 at each community center on Fridays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Virtual field trips will also be part of the program.

There will also be senior grab-n-go ceramics offered at the South Valley Multipurpose Senior Center on Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. During that time people can pick and drop off ceramic pieces as well as pay for the program. The cost will be $16 per month, payable by cash, check, or credit card.

The virtual programs and grab-n-go ceramics begin Monday, June 8. Information can be found on the Bernco County Parks and Rec Facebook page. Parks, Recreation, and Open Space will also be opening county fitness centers and the Rio Grande indoor pool for lap swim. Dates for the start of that will be announced soon.

