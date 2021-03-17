BernCo providing hotel vouchers for displaced families due to COVID-19

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is continuing to help families who have become homeless because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The county, in partnership with the New Mexico Foundation, is accepting donations to its Quality of Life Fund, which will give families temporary housing through a hotel voucher program.

Recipients are referred to the McKinney-Vento program by Albuquerque Public Schools. Those wanting to make a donation can do so online and select “BernCo Hotel Voucher Program” in the drop-down menu. Donations can be a one-time payment or recurring.

Families participating in the program are referred by APS, who have established a working relationship with them. Once receiving a referral, the Behavior Health Services Department will begin their review and begin the placement process.