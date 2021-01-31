BernCo offers COVID vaccine at National Hispanic Cultural Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of New Mexicans got the COVID vaccine on Saturday, thanks to a local partnership.

Bernalillo County offered the vaccine at a site at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. The county and VIDA Pharmacy worked together to provide vaccines to those eligible – with a special focus on seniors – while staying within the state’s guidelines for distribution.

The county says working with local, private companies will help them vaccinate New Mexicans quicker. “Part of our process, our plan, is to partner with the private sector and other organizations, such as the Department of Health, to vaccinate as many people as we can within the criteria,” said Richard Clark, Director of Emergency Management for Bernalillo County.

Officials say they gave out 500 doses on Saturday, and typically, administer about 1,000 per weekend. They also have two mobile units for seniors who can’t travel to them. They say they reassess their methods to make sure they stay within NMDOH guidelines.