Bernalillo fire crew working to prevent virus spread at Lumberton fire

LUMBERTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bernalillo County Fire Crew is at the Lumberton fire with the task of keeping coronavirus out. The four-man crew was deployed to Rio Arriba County at the request of the office of emergency management. Their role is to screen fire personnel for COVID-19 symptoms as well as decontaminate units and equipment.

“Our crews actually have a system that utilizes an air compressor and essentially it’s just purified water with salt mixture and it’s metabolized into an aerosol and they essentially go out and start spraying all the units that were being used at the fire,” said Public Information Officer of BCFD David Lujan. The crew will be there for at least three weeks. The fire is 75% contained.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

