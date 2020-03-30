Live Now
Bernalillo Elementary School teachers send messages to students

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE MEDIA

Posted: / Updated:

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – As schools remain closed across the country some teachers are letting their students know they’re still thinking of them.

Faculty at Bernalillo Elementary School made a video for their ‘Little Spartans.’ Along with the messages about how much they miss their students, teachers are also encouraging them to keep learning.

