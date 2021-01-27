Bernalillo County’s ‘red’ status halts hopes of indoor dining

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lot of restaurant owners were refreshing the state’s website Wednesday afternoon with hopes their county would turn ‘yellow’ and open the door for dining inside. However, many of them found out they’ll be waiting a little longer. “We’re hopeful,” said Dolores Welk-Jack, Manager of Tomasitas Restaurant in Albuquerque. “We need to open, these businesses need to open, we need to get back on track.”

With COVID-19 cases declining over the past two weeks, she and others in her industry were hopeful it would be enough to put Bernalillo county in the ‘yellow,’ to reopen indoor dining at least 25% capacity, and re-hire staff. “Our staff is wanting to work,” said Welk-Jack. The ebb and flow of closing and reopening have been tough, she said. “Just some consistency even if it’s 25% and moving on from there, and growing from there.”

Outdoor tent at Tomasitas in Albuquerque.

Over the course of the pandemic, restaurants put up outdoor tents, ramped up curbside and takeout, even fashioned outdoor drive-thrus in parking lots. Still, the industry has taken a huge hit. Customers may notice a lot of restaurant tents don’t have a roof up. That’s because if you’ve got heaters outside to keep customers warm, it’s considered a fire hazard, yet another reason business owners say it’s so important to reopen indoor dining. “People say all the time they can’t wait to come inside, they keep asking can we go and eat inside?” said Dan Garcia, co-owner of Garcia’s Kitchen.

According to the state Department of Health, while 28 out of 33 counties are improving, it shows Bernalillo County’s COVID-19 test positivity rate at 6.68%, above the 5% threshold to put the county in yellow.

KRQE News 13 wanted to check the math. Using historical county case data and test numbers posted on the state’s dashboard, from January 12 through January 25, KRQE News 13 calculated Bernalillo County’s test positivity rate at 4.7%.

KRQE News 13 asked the state about the difference in calculations and received the following response:

There is a difference between the date the specimen is reported, which is available on the dashboard page you’re looking at, and the date the specimen was collected, and the Department of Health calculates positivity rates and new per-capita case averages by the latter, so as to be most epidemiologically accurate about the spread of the virus in our state. Certainly Bernalillo County is very close, and we’re all excited about the progress the state is showing in driving down the spread of the virus. Nora Meyers Sackett, Press Secretary, Office of the Governor

Being this close is frustrating for business owners. “A lot of people are anxious to come back to work,” said Garcia.

New Mexico’s seven yellow counties can reopen indoor dining at 25% capacity. Some restaurant owners we spoke to say they plan to, but they need to hire back more staff.