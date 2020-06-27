Bernalillo County’s plastic bag ban suspension extended

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County’s order allowing single-use plastic bags during the pandemic has been extended indefinitely. The county’s bag restriction went into effect January 1 at businesses outside Albuquerque city limits but in mid-March, County Manager Julie Morgas Baca suspended that ban for 60 days over concerns reusable bags could increase the risk of spreading COVID-19. Baca has now extended that ban until further notice.

“In the interest of safety and striving to curb the spread of the coronavirus, I’m allowing the use of single-use plastic bags until further notice,” said Morgas Baca in a press release. “But I am highly recommending the use of paper bags during this time.”