Bernalillo County warns residents of COVID-19 scams

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office are warning the public of scammers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some individuals are calling people impersonating healthcare providers. They are asking for dates of birth, Social Security Numbers, and names.

Callers are pretending the information is needed to receive COVID-19 related test results, treatments, or vaccines. Bernalillo County says that healthcare services and providers are not asking for Social Security Numbers and anyone who does so is likely a scammer.

