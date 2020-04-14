Bernalillo County urges restaurant workers to wear gloves, mask

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is urging all restaurants that provide curbside, take-out or delivery service to wear a protective mask and gloves.

The recommendation is in keeping with state mandates, directive and recommendations to adhere to the New Mexico Health and Environment Department. It is recommended that workers use basic face masks rather than N95 or surgical masks reserved for those in the healthcare industry.

Other New Mexico public health order requirements are:

No more than five customers are allowed inside the food facility to pick up an order

All customers must maintain the proper six-feet

Food workers may not work with food if they have symptoms consistent with coronavirus

Food facility operations and staff must be minimized to the greatest extent possible

Food facility employees must adhere to proper social distancing and avoid person-to-person contact

Employees should wash hands often

Other recommendations for food facilities include minimize contact with customer items, after handling a credit card employees must wash hands, increase sanitation of surfaces, retrain staff on proper cleaning practices, no outside containers allowed in the facility such as mugs or growlers and ensure employees do not handle ready-to-eat foods with bare hands.

